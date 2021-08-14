© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Germ Debunks Corona ENG with subtitles
Follow
0
Share
Report
40 views • August 14, 2021
Germ Debunks Corona
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
This video contains ENGLISH subtitles.
The whole world should finally know the TRUTH, starting with our health and how our health has become dominated by the industry, f.e. food & drugs.
WARNING I: A VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST OUTSIDE OUR BODY, OUR DYING CELLS PRODUCE MICROSCOPIC PARTICLES (Pasteur called these viruses), BACTERIA ARE DEBRIS EATERS (they eat these microscopic particles, Pasteur called viruses), OUR BODY'S JANITORS. SOMETIMES BACTERIA PRODUCE TOXINS, THIS IS WHAT CAUSES DIS-EASE. VACCINES ARE ABSOLUTE OBSOLETE, AND ARE NO REMEDIES FOR ANY DISEASE!
WARNING II: YOU WILL LEARN, VIRUSES AND BACTERIA BELONG TO YOU. IF YOU POISON THE BODY, (alcohol, hard drugs, medicine, industrial food, GMO food, stress, poison, venom, polluted air, over electromagnetic radiation, etc.), YOUR BODY RESPONDS, CELLS START TO DETERIORATE (into virus particles, we see them spiking), BACTERIA START TO CLEAN THE MICRO PARTICLES and WE FEEL SICK (THE DIS-EASE). FOR EVERY STRESSOR THERE IS AT LEAST ONE BODY-SYSTEM THAT WILL RESPOND, f.e. Polluted air, in combination with freezing temperature, LUNGS. Bad food or alcohol, STOMACH, and THE GUTS. If your guts start leaking, then your blood will be affected, if your blood is affected, everything else will be affected for blood is the transport medium for oxygen. If oxygen levels start to decline, your cells start to starve, for without oxygen you cannot burn glucose, you have no energy. No energy means your body starts to prioritize and sent signals to the brain (You have to change something in your behavior or environment or else.......). FIND THE STRESSOR, AND YOU WILL FIND THE CAUSE OF YOUR DIS-EASE (99% OF ALL CASES!, 1% BEING HARD TO FIND A CAUSE).
WARNING III: The two warnings mean: Viruses (micro-particles from cells) ARE NEVER A CAUSE OF DIS-EASE, IT IS A CONSEQUENCE OF TOXINS and STRESS from your environment, takin in whether physically or psychologically, cells who deteriorate are called viruses (Pasteur) and they remain in your body! SO ALL MEASURES TO FIGHT VIRUSES OUTSIDE YOUR BODY ARE ABSOLUTE RIDICULOUS and PROOF AT LEAST STUPIDITY, but when forced upon you, a MALIGNANT ATTEMPT ON YOUR HEALTH and WEALTH! YOUR BODY IS A COMPOSITION OF CELLS AND BACTERIA, MAKING A SYMPHONY OF LIFE, WITH THE HELP OF THE CONDUCTOR, CALLED SPIRIT (breath).
Disclaimer: DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND. IF YOU LOVE BIG FARMA, YOUR GOVERNMENT, AND TRUST THEM, THAT IS YOUR FREE CHOICE!
THIS VIDEO IS NEITHER PRO- NOR ANTI-ANYTHING, ALTHOUGH WE ARE ALWAYS PRO-TRANSPARENCY AND PRO-TRUTH.
LOVE AND WISDOM TO ALL
Arthur
Source: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/spacebusters/
This video contains ENGLISH subtitles.
The whole world should finally know the TRUTH, starting with our health and how our health has become dominated by the industry, f.e. food & drugs.
WARNING I: A VIRUS DOES NOT EXIST OUTSIDE OUR BODY, OUR DYING CELLS PRODUCE MICROSCOPIC PARTICLES (Pasteur called these viruses), BACTERIA ARE DEBRIS EATERS (they eat these microscopic particles, Pasteur called viruses), OUR BODY'S JANITORS. SOMETIMES BACTERIA PRODUCE TOXINS, THIS IS WHAT CAUSES DIS-EASE. VACCINES ARE ABSOLUTE OBSOLETE, AND ARE NO REMEDIES FOR ANY DISEASE!
WARNING II: YOU WILL LEARN, VIRUSES AND BACTERIA BELONG TO YOU. IF YOU POISON THE BODY, (alcohol, hard drugs, medicine, industrial food, GMO food, stress, poison, venom, polluted air, over electromagnetic radiation, etc.), YOUR BODY RESPONDS, CELLS START TO DETERIORATE (into virus particles, we see them spiking), BACTERIA START TO CLEAN THE MICRO PARTICLES and WE FEEL SICK (THE DIS-EASE). FOR EVERY STRESSOR THERE IS AT LEAST ONE BODY-SYSTEM THAT WILL RESPOND, f.e. Polluted air, in combination with freezing temperature, LUNGS. Bad food or alcohol, STOMACH, and THE GUTS. If your guts start leaking, then your blood will be affected, if your blood is affected, everything else will be affected for blood is the transport medium for oxygen. If oxygen levels start to decline, your cells start to starve, for without oxygen you cannot burn glucose, you have no energy. No energy means your body starts to prioritize and sent signals to the brain (You have to change something in your behavior or environment or else.......). FIND THE STRESSOR, AND YOU WILL FIND THE CAUSE OF YOUR DIS-EASE (99% OF ALL CASES!, 1% BEING HARD TO FIND A CAUSE).
WARNING III: The two warnings mean: Viruses (micro-particles from cells) ARE NEVER A CAUSE OF DIS-EASE, IT IS A CONSEQUENCE OF TOXINS and STRESS from your environment, takin in whether physically or psychologically, cells who deteriorate are called viruses (Pasteur) and they remain in your body! SO ALL MEASURES TO FIGHT VIRUSES OUTSIDE YOUR BODY ARE ABSOLUTE RIDICULOUS and PROOF AT LEAST STUPIDITY, but when forced upon you, a MALIGNANT ATTEMPT ON YOUR HEALTH and WEALTH! YOUR BODY IS A COMPOSITION OF CELLS AND BACTERIA, MAKING A SYMPHONY OF LIFE, WITH THE HELP OF THE CONDUCTOR, CALLED SPIRIT (breath).
Disclaimer: DO NOT WATCH THIS VIDEO IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO CHANGE YOUR MIND. IF YOU LOVE BIG FARMA, YOUR GOVERNMENT, AND TRUST THEM, THAT IS YOUR FREE CHOICE!
THIS VIDEO IS NEITHER PRO- NOR ANTI-ANYTHING, ALTHOUGH WE ARE ALWAYS PRO-TRANSPARENCY AND PRO-TRUTH.
LOVE AND WISDOM TO ALL
Arthur
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.