Stan & Leslie Johnson on "Prophecy, Healing & Deliverance Conference" 06/30/2025
The Prophecy Club
The Prophecy Club
778 followers
0
19 views • 1 day ago

The Spirit of Prophecy Church invites you to the Prophecy, Healing and Deliverance Conference September 11-14,2025 in Plano, TX.

 

Registration includes all sessions; hosted by 6 seasoned ministers spanning over 10 sessions and 2 1/2 days!  This will be an exciting time to learn and experience God's presence with like-minded believers.  Meals and snacks will be provided as well!

 

Speakers: Apostle Stan Johnson, Prophet Leslie Johnson, Apostle Lou Young, Prophet Soonhe Young, Pastor Jonathan Gallo and Pastor Cate Gallo.


Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com


To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/


For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/


To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/


For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/


For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/


EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy


Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support

healingprophecydeliveranceconferenceprophecy clubsopcprophecy with stan
