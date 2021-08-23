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Parlez-vous francais? Well, I have a free ebook for you about Chlorine Dioxide; In FRENCH!
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276 views • August 23, 2021
Much thanks to the individual who has taken my free ebook and translated into French. This will help so many who will be able to learn about the science, benefits and use of Chlorine Dioxide in the home. These simple detox-protocols will help the health of millions if they take the time to learn about it and test it out.
French Translation of the ebook "DIY with Chlorine Dioxide":
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WGMgpHAo8IaajiAVD1Ziq1LUvBPQAkG-/view?usp=sharing
Free English Ebook Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
French Translation of the ebook "DIY with Chlorine Dioxide":
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WGMgpHAo8IaajiAVD1Ziq1LUvBPQAkG-/view?usp=sharing
Free English Ebook Downloadable Link: https://chlorinedioxidetruth.weebly.com/
Free Spreadsheets Link (Downloadable or copy-able): https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1v5thZf3FTXQ3lA8jN1NOMOEa0Ns7ETfPVR8IiPGo7i4/edit?usp=sharing
My Video Channel on Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bhstone7/playlists?page=1
My Mewe Group - Chlroine Dioxide Truth:
https://mewe.com/join/chlorinedioxidetruth
My Telegram Group: https://t.me/chlorinedioxidetruth
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