NOW! RIGHT NOW Is the Time To SEE What You MUST SEE. If This Is TRUE and THESE ARE FACTS. What NEXT?

I'll Tell you what's next.. The End of the World as you Know it.. The Writing is All Over the Wall and there is No More Running from the TRUTH. We are ALL About to DIE.

1 Corinthians 15:55-57 O death, where is thy sting? O grave, where is thy victory? The sting of death is sin; and the strength of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, which giveth us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.





