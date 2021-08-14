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The New Normal: An introduction to Hypernormalization (Intro) [14.08.2021]
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11 views • August 14, 2021
This is the intro to the latest documentary I've been working on. It's an... "update", or "remix" of the BBC's 2016 documentary called HyperNormalisation. Well, since the video I found online is of poor quality (the editing/sound, not the content itself), I thought I would recreate it in the image of The New Normal. No puns intended.
I'll be posting part one (not just the intro) tomorrow in the morning.
13 views Aug 14, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/H_e7-6QDWMA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
https://emergent.news
https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNng3lrEnRy/
https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
I'll be posting part one (not just the intro) tomorrow in the morning.
13 views Aug 14, 2021
The New Normal
https://youtu.be/H_e7-6QDWMA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCw2-IcJpEdBEtM0vdn2b8zw
https://emergent.news
https://rumble.com/c/c-484547
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/czNng3lrEnRy/
https://twitter.com/thewokenpc
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