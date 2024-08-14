BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Comedian Mike Binder Explains Why Comedy Is Thriving While Hollywood Crumbles Under Woke Censorship
The Jeff Dornik Show
The Jeff Dornik ShowCheckmark Icon
89 followers
22 views • 8 months ago

In this clip from The Jeff Dornik Show, Jeff Dornik and comedian Mike Binder dive into a raw and unfiltered conversation about the unique and rebellious nature of comedy in today's woke entertainment landscape. They argue that unlike the corporatized film and music industries, comedy remains one of the last bastions of true entrepreneurial freedom—where comedians can still push boundaries without fear of cancellation. Binder passionately defends stand-up as the last place where people from all political sides can come together, laugh, and maybe even find some common ground, while Dornik draws parallels to his own journey of questioning long-held political beliefs. This candid discussion exposes the dangers of censorship and the importance of keeping comedy as a space where nothing is off-limits, even in a world obsessed with political correctness.


Watch the full episode of The Jeff Dornik Show with comedian Mike Binder: https://rumble.com/v5a82hx-laughing-at-lies-mike-binder-on-comedys-power-to-challenge-government-and-m.html


Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax at https://pickax.com/jeffdornik


Follow Jeff Dornik on Pickax at https://pickax.com/jeffdornik


Keywords
free speechcensorshipcomedyhollywoodwokejimmy kimmelstephen colbertstandup comedycancel culturejeff dornikmike binder
