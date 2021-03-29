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Biden Operative Stops Ted Cruz From Filming Illegals At Detention Facility
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110 views • March 29, 2021
by Adan Salazar
March 28th 2021, 1:21 pm
A political operative of the Biden Administration attempted to stop Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) from documenting the squalid conditions inside a crowded illegal immigrant detention facility in South Texas.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-political-operative-blocks-ted-cruz-from-filming-illegals-in-detention-facilities/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chris-wallace-slams-psaki-you-are-being-less-transparent-than-the-trump-administration/
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March 28th 2021, 1:21 pm
A political operative of the Biden Administration attempted to stop Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) from documenting the squalid conditions inside a crowded illegal immigrant detention facility in South Texas.
https://www.infowars.com/posts/biden-political-operative-blocks-ted-cruz-from-filming-illegals-in-detention-facilities/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/chris-wallace-slams-psaki-you-are-being-less-transparent-than-the-trump-administration/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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