BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Ancient Pagnism - Angels Pt 1
Total Freedom!
Total Freedom!
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
74 views • 4 weeks ago
What is Ancient Paganism? Is it relevant today? Why did God tell people to 'not do what the pagans do?Are we still doing those things today? How do you know? Has it come into Christianity? Join me as I teach Dr. Ken Johnson's book on this subject. I've taught it many times, and its a great start to understanding the War between the kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of hell. Learn who the players are, and how they operate. Today's beginning: Who Are the Angels, and What Are Their Attributes
Keywords
spiritual warfareangelspaganismdeath angelrina lynn booksprepare for the end seriestotal freedom
Chapters

00:00Jewish History Books

11:40Attributes of Angels

14:23Death Angels

19:26When Angels Kill

20:30Seraphim

21:30Cherubim

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy