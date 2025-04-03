Ancient Pagnism - Angels Pt 1

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
|What is Ancient Paganism? Is it relevant today? Why did God tell people to 'not do what the pagans do?Are we still doing those things today? How do you know? Has it come into Christianity? Join me as I teach Dr. Ken Johnson's book on this subject. I've taught it many times, and its a great start to understanding the War between the kingdom of heaven and the kingdom of hell. Learn who the players are, and how they operate. Today's beginning: Who Are the Angels, and What Are Their Attributes
00:00Jewish History Books
11:40Attributes of Angels
14:23Death Angels
19:26When Angels Kill
20:30Seraphim
21:30Cherubim