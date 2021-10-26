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Zohar: Ancient Solar Storm Backs Theory of Lost Civilization’s Cataclysm…[25.10.2021]
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63 views • October 26, 2021
+ Aliens Might Suffer the Same Fate.
Scientists studying ice core samples in Greenland found evidence of a massive solar storm stronger than any recorded in modern history, including the devastating coronal mass ejection (CME) of 1859 known as the Carrington Event.
The discovery implies that these types of severe solar events occur more frequently than previously believed and may support Dr. Robert Schoch’s theory of a solar-induced extinction event that wiped out several advanced, ancient civilizations.
There’s also evidence that the inhabitants of Easter Island, once a thriving civilization, eventually depleted their resources, having not planned for the strain of a growing population. Using their fate as example, astrophysicist Adam Frank, outlined four trajectories an alien civilization might face under similar circumstances
3,043 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
197K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uHGwiavi6v4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
Scientists studying ice core samples in Greenland found evidence of a massive solar storm stronger than any recorded in modern history, including the devastating coronal mass ejection (CME) of 1859 known as the Carrington Event.
The discovery implies that these types of severe solar events occur more frequently than previously believed and may support Dr. Robert Schoch’s theory of a solar-induced extinction event that wiped out several advanced, ancient civilizations.
There’s also evidence that the inhabitants of Easter Island, once a thriving civilization, eventually depleted their resources, having not planned for the strain of a growing population. Using their fate as example, astrophysicist Adam Frank, outlined four trajectories an alien civilization might face under similar circumstances
3,043 views Premiered 12 hours ago
Zohar StarGate TV
197K subscribers
https://youtu.be/uHGwiavi6v4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCyOMyeo5bznuFU1g-eLtEqg
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