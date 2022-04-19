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Water Damage caused by Lowe's Delivery Person (Loud noise)
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31 views • April 19, 2022
Loud noise, be careful with the volume.
I'm showing you the fans that we have in our living area. Kitchen, Living room, Dining room. 8 fans, 2 dehumidifier running day and night for the last 4 days. It was at one point 94 F because the dehumidifiers are blowing hot air. I thought my new refrigerator will not survive such high heat for such a long time. I can't walk through the living area without ear protection. The noise level is like standing next to an airplane while the engines are running.
We have coolers in the back office with ice packs and some food to minimize opening up the fridge and walking through the loud noise area.
It is no fun to live like this. Now we need to wait for flooring which is in short supply and takes 2 weeks to be delivered once ordered thanks to Brandon.
In the meantime we need a Pod to store furniture and belongings so the floor can be laid. We have to wash everything in the kitchen, I mean everything that is in the cabinets because the fans blow dust through the air. Dust is everywhere.
I'm showing you the fans that we have in our living area. Kitchen, Living room, Dining room. 8 fans, 2 dehumidifier running day and night for the last 4 days. It was at one point 94 F because the dehumidifiers are blowing hot air. I thought my new refrigerator will not survive such high heat for such a long time. I can't walk through the living area without ear protection. The noise level is like standing next to an airplane while the engines are running.
We have coolers in the back office with ice packs and some food to minimize opening up the fridge and walking through the loud noise area.
It is no fun to live like this. Now we need to wait for flooring which is in short supply and takes 2 weeks to be delivered once ordered thanks to Brandon.
In the meantime we need a Pod to store furniture and belongings so the floor can be laid. We have to wash everything in the kitchen, I mean everything that is in the cabinets because the fans blow dust through the air. Dust is everywhere.
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