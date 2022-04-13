X22 FINANCIAL REPORT - The People Do Not Believe The [CB] Narrative, Game Over, Panic

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The People Do Not Believe The [CB] Narrative, Game Over, Panic
The people see the true inflation, the narrative that Putin is responsible has fallen apart. The people are no longer believing this. According to Shadow Stats the real inflation is 17.5%, the people feel and see the truth. Did the Fed just put a fence?
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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