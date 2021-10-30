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Footage: U.S. Ambassador Chris Stevens Being Dragged Through the Streets of Benghazi to His Death
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126 views • October 30, 2021
They watched, four Americans died, and somehow both Hillary and Obama are both untouched. America and Washington have failed to do right by the families of the men who died in Benghazi.
America has failed in prosecuting both Obama and Hillary for the deaths of ambassador Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.
America has failed these men, in that America should have not left these men behind in not lending support.
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https://oppressed.news/2021/10/news/war/footage-u-s-ambassador-chris-stevens-being-dragged-through-the-streets-of-benghazi-to-his-death/
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America has failed in prosecuting both Obama and Hillary for the deaths of ambassador Christopher Stevens, Sean Smith, Tyrone Woods and Glen Doherty.
America has failed these men, in that America should have not left these men behind in not lending support.
-READ AND WATCH MORE-
https://oppressed.news/2021/10/news/war/footage-u-s-ambassador-chris-stevens-being-dragged-through-the-streets-of-benghazi-to-his-death/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/oppressed-news/
UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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