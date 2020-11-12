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Dune (1984) Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0042
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24 views • November 12, 2020
*THIS WAS RECORDED AND SCHEDULED BEFORE WARNER BROS. PUSHED DENIS VILLENEUVE'S DUNE BACK TO 2021*
Today, we are taking a look at David Lynch’s Dune. If you’re a fan of Science Fiction, you’ve definitely heard of Frank Herbert’s Dune. If you’re not a fan of Science Fiction, Dune is best described as Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones. If Dune’s Original Source Material was Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones, then does making Dune into a movie do it any justice? Or would it have been better as a TV Show?
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Today, we are taking a look at David Lynch’s Dune. If you’re a fan of Science Fiction, you’ve definitely heard of Frank Herbert’s Dune. If you’re not a fan of Science Fiction, Dune is best described as Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones. If Dune’s Original Source Material was Game of Thrones before Game of Thrones, then does making Dune into a movie do it any justice? Or would it have been better as a TV Show?
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Other Platforms I'm on:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC90icOS46sxXAQi_fqopElQ?
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/jGwkmkT7qahp/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/metrobeliskradio
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@MetrObeliskRadio:f
Follow MetrObelisk Radio on Social Media:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/MetrObelisk/posts
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio
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