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International Weather Wars - 21 August 2020 - Weather Modification - Geo Engineering & More
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30 views • August 22, 2020
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Geo Engineering - Book mentions
https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/694899-future-earth
https://www.forbes.com/sites/calumchace/2020/08/03/false-alarm-by-bjorn-lomborg--book-review/
Venezuela - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding - 2009 - 2010
https://phys.org/news/2009-11-venezuela-cloud-seeding-drought.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/energysource/2010/04/20/venezuela-recent-rain-and-claims-of-cloud-seeding/
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/05/penang-plans-cloud-seeding-as-islands-dam-levels-drop/1891215
https://www.thestar.com.my/metro/metro-news/2020/08/07/move-to-make-rain-fall-over-dam
Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/severe-storms-could-be-a-lot-worse-if-not-for-these-alberta-pilots-1.5053549
Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://manilastandard.net/lgu/luzon/330713/pantabangan-cloud-seeding-plan-okayed.html
Geo Engineering - Practicalities and Ethics
https://geographical.co.uk/nature/climate/item/3781-engineering-the-climate-the-controversial-science-that-could-cool-our-atmosphere
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2020/08/07/in-colorados-climate-change-hot-spot-the-wests-water-is-evaporating/
Berlin, Germany - Solar Radiation Management Conference
https://conferenceindex.org/event/international-conference-on-ocean-fertilization-and-solar-radiation-management-icofsrm-2021-may-berlin-de
Geo Engineering - Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx)
https://therealnews.com/columns/climate-official-pushing-controversial-sun-blocking-plan-resigns
China - airborne sounding system - Wing Loong-10 UAV - weather modification
https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2008103883/
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://borneobulletin.com.bn/2020/08/planting-crops-building-wells/
Air Quality Matters - Climate Engineering
https://alankandel.scienceblog.com/2020/08/10/messing-with-weather-is-that-messed-up-or-what-maybe-maybe-not/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.thenational.ae/lifestyle/motoring/sand-first-we-test-drive-the-new-land-rover-defender-in-the-dubai-desert-1.1063183
Geo Engineering - Book mentions
https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/694899-future-earth
https://www.forbes.com/sites/calumchace/2020/08/03/false-alarm-by-bjorn-lomborg--book-review/
Venezuela - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding - 2009 - 2010
https://phys.org/news/2009-11-venezuela-cloud-seeding-drought.html
https://www.forbes.com/sites/energysource/2010/04/20/venezuela-recent-rain-and-claims-of-cloud-seeding/
Malaysia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.malaymail.com/news/malaysia/2020/08/05/penang-plans-cloud-seeding-as-islands-dam-levels-drop/1891215
https://www.thestar.com.my/metro/metro-news/2020/08/07/move-to-make-rain-fall-over-dam
Canada - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://calgary.ctvnews.ca/severe-storms-could-be-a-lot-worse-if-not-for-these-alberta-pilots-1.5053549
Philippines - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://manilastandard.net/lgu/luzon/330713/pantabangan-cloud-seeding-plan-okayed.html
Geo Engineering - Practicalities and Ethics
https://geographical.co.uk/nature/climate/item/3781-engineering-the-climate-the-controversial-science-that-could-cool-our-atmosphere
Colorado, USA - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.adn.com/nation-world/2020/08/07/in-colorados-climate-change-hot-spot-the-wests-water-is-evaporating/
Berlin, Germany - Solar Radiation Management Conference
https://conferenceindex.org/event/international-conference-on-ocean-fertilization-and-solar-radiation-management-icofsrm-2021-may-berlin-de
Geo Engineering - Stratospheric Controlled Perturbation Experiment (SCoPEx)
https://therealnews.com/columns/climate-official-pushing-controversial-sun-blocking-plan-resigns
China - airborne sounding system - Wing Loong-10 UAV - weather modification
https://www.shine.cn/news/nation/2008103883/
Indonesia - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://borneobulletin.com.bn/2020/08/planting-crops-building-wells/
Air Quality Matters - Climate Engineering
https://alankandel.scienceblog.com/2020/08/10/messing-with-weather-is-that-messed-up-or-what-maybe-maybe-not/
UAE - Weather Modification by Cloud Seeding
https://www.thenational.ae/lifestyle/motoring/sand-first-we-test-drive-the-new-land-rover-defender-in-the-dubai-desert-1.1063183
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