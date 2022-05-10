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Great Example Of “Anti-Woke” Controlled Opposition Follow Up
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63 views • May 10, 2022
Credit to my subscriber @DaretoDefy on Odysee for finding this. Just goes to show!
Source:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/03/meet-the-2021-class-of-young-global-leaders
DaretoDefy give him a follow! https://odysee.com/@DaretoDefy:2
Source:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2021/03/meet-the-2021-class-of-young-global-leaders
DaretoDefy give him a follow! https://odysee.com/@DaretoDefy:2
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