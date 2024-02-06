Create New Account
SHADY SENATE DEAL on Biden Border Invasion! | Judicial Watch
Judicial Watch President @TomFitton discusses the border crisis and the border bill proposed in the Senate. WATCH NOW!

presidentjudicial watchtom fittonborder invasionexposing corruption

