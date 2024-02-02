Stone Cold objectivity, Expression of frustration about the emotional reactions prevalent in society

#mikeinthenight #mikemartins The speaker expresses concern about a "dark place" in society. People are getting involved in things that are promoted everywhere, leading to a sense of depression. Metaphorically, people are falling to the left and right, causing distress. Reflection on Personal Journey: Acknowledgment that everyone has their own journey, similar to being in the Matrix and having taken the "blue pill" at some point. Recognition that personal opinions may not be infallible, and openness to learning from others. Hope Amid Challenges: Despite challenges, the speaker emphasizes the importance of giving things to God and having faith. Acknowledgment that the world is facing difficulties, but there is hope and encouragement. Impact of Global Campaigns: Mention of a worldwide media campaign to promote certain actions (possibly related to vaccinations and QR codes). Noting that the campaign didn't work entirely, but damage has been done, and there are personal stories of loss. Frustration and Emotionalism: Expression of frustration about the emotional reactions prevalent in society. Emphasis on the need for Stone Cold objectivity and avoiding emotionalism. Criticism and Opposition: Mention of criticism from others who view the speaker as misguided. Recognition that sometimes opposition comes from sincere sources or those influenced by mainstream narratives. Encouragement and Determination: Encouragement to endure and stay focused despite discouragement. Emphasis on finding a guiding star or code to live by, steering through challenges. Internal GPS and Objectivity: Metaphorically, referring to an internal GPS for staying on course and not being swayed by external influences. Advising against getting emotional, panicking, and emphasizing the need for Stone Cold objectivity. dark place, society, depression, metaphor, journey, Matrix, blue pill, opinions, learning, hope, faith, global campaign, vaccinations, QR codes, media, damage, loss, frustration, emotionalism, objectivity, criticism, opposition, encouragement, determination, discouragement, guiding star, internal GPS, staying on course, influences, emotional, panic, Stone Cold objectivity

