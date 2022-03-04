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MODERN-DAY SLAVERY
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17 views • March 04, 2022
Thanks to social media, the world is getting more and more polarized over such issues as the covid-19 vaccine and US politics, and there doesn't seem to be anyone left who is thinking rationally and fairly about these and other important, global issues. The world is falling apart, and almost nobody can see how we are being manipulated through social media to become this way. Who is to blame? The social media supercomputers? or the people who allowed themselves to be manipulated by them?
Do You Trust This Computer?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV_IZ...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Do You Trust This Computer?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aV_IZ...
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
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