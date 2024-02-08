Devastators (1988, Arcade)

Devastators (known as Garuka (餓流禍) in Japan) is a shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was only released in the arcades.

Set in 1989, the player takes control of a mercenary duo known as the "Devastators", who are hired by a small undeveloped country to defend their land from a fanatical Middle East dictator threatening to conquer it.

The game is played from a third-person perspective. You move your character towards the screen, while enemies will come "from" the screen. If you a get hit, you loose life, and there is a strict time limit for each level. You can move left and right, and forwards, but not backwards. Your main weapon is a gun with unlimited ammo. Your shots have limited range, however. There are two additional weapons, rockets and grenades. Both are limited, but shot down enemies sometimes leave behind rockets or grenades. Grenades are thrown with the second button. Rockets can only be used with large targets like guard towers, helicopters or jeeps. If you can shoot a large target, a crosshair will appear over it. If you then throw a grenade, your character will fire a rocket at the marked target.