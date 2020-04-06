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Lifetimes
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7 views • April 06, 2020
This book that Peter reads aloud is "Beginnings and Endings with LIFETIMES in between" is a Puffin publication written by Bryan Mellonie and illustrated by Robert Ingpen. It is a pastoral book that sensitively addresses dying and the celebration of life. It can be a great support for children and adults who are experiencing grief and loss.
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