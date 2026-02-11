© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🏏 ENGLAND vs WEST INDIES T20 WORLD CUP 2026! WI vs ENG in Mumbai
Description
England take on the West Indies in Match 15 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, on February 11, 2026. Both teams enter unbeaten: England narrowly beat Nepal, while West Indies thrashed Scotland behind Shimron Hetmyer and Romario Shepherd. With history and high‑scoring conditions on their side, this Group C encounter promises big hits and late‑over drama.
Hashtags
