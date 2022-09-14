Create New Account
Tech Company Implant Microchips In Employees
The Prisoner
Published 2 months ago
Three Square Market in Wisconsin says at least 50 of its 80 employees have signed up to become bionic.

They will have microchips implanted between their forefingers and thumbs that are designed to replace the traditional keypad for opening doors, using the copier, and even buying food in the cafeteria.

This news piece is from 2017. 'Conspiracy Theorists' were right once again!

The mark of the Beast...

