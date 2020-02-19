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It's Not Your Fault
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102 views • February 19, 2020
It's Not Your Fault is a conscious rap track from Eric Dubay and DJ Rob Instinct's new album:
Lyrics: Its not your fault
Like you I was taught
A pack of lies
I know it hurts your pride (fast)
To be taken for a ride (open your eyes)
(It's not your fault)
We mustn't support
This anymore
They've discussed us enough
If no more is bought
Then It's not our fault
It's evil the way they've got us believing that what we're eating is decent when really feeding the real reason diseases are leaving we people needing treating or even grieving please do some reading if you ain't feeling what I am speaking but before you leave can you please at least see that I ain't meaning to preach I'm merely a geezer reaching to try and teach of the demons deceiving we the people feasting on meat of ill-treated creatures we're breeding for greed if you agree with these reasons and are still seeing my grievance then please tell me honestly that you're at ease with the inevitability of your seed leaving prematurely. I'm not a vegan feeling the need for preaching yet I whole-heartedly agree with freedom for each but you surely must see the lethal industry of meat as a piece of history we should be leaving and begin treating the beasts as equals. So this is a theme that for our species is needed not a dream I believe for personal reasons, you'd best believe it.
It's not your fault, you didn't know, they told you lies, open your mind. Watch Forks Over Knives, and change your life. Cowspiracy will make it so clear to see that there is a conspiracy to make you eat meat. Watch What the Health? and you'll be saying what the hell was I paying for anyway? This isn't safe, now I'm awake, and won't take it. Dominion is the documentary that you should see if you still feel it's too extreme to be an ethical vegan, please. Earthlings will lay it all on the line and show you why it's high time you guys changed your mind. Vegucated will give you an education in the proper restoration of a pitiful poisonous nation (that's what we've made it). The Land of Hope and Glory will tell you the true story of just how horrific and gory your food choices are sorry (so sorry) not sorry but no need to worry 'cause this song is exculpatory, letting you know, it's not your fault.
I dunno who is amused by abuse if it's you I refuse to excuse all your views. If you knew what I'd do to humans like you then you'd spew in fact just go and view one or two of the movies that Dubay mentioned in this tune and then choose what tools I should use to put you through what they did for food only I'm not like you in my school you pull through and learn it isn't cool to be cruel. And if you still do, then it is your fault.
Listen on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Listen on Orfium: https://www.orfium.com/profile/EricDubay
Subscribe to DJ Instinct: https://soundcloud.com/djrobinstinct
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMB0_a4QjHXPkdm1vDKTsSw
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
Lyrics: Its not your fault
Like you I was taught
A pack of lies
I know it hurts your pride (fast)
To be taken for a ride (open your eyes)
(It's not your fault)
We mustn't support
This anymore
They've discussed us enough
If no more is bought
Then It's not our fault
It's evil the way they've got us believing that what we're eating is decent when really feeding the real reason diseases are leaving we people needing treating or even grieving please do some reading if you ain't feeling what I am speaking but before you leave can you please at least see that I ain't meaning to preach I'm merely a geezer reaching to try and teach of the demons deceiving we the people feasting on meat of ill-treated creatures we're breeding for greed if you agree with these reasons and are still seeing my grievance then please tell me honestly that you're at ease with the inevitability of your seed leaving prematurely. I'm not a vegan feeling the need for preaching yet I whole-heartedly agree with freedom for each but you surely must see the lethal industry of meat as a piece of history we should be leaving and begin treating the beasts as equals. So this is a theme that for our species is needed not a dream I believe for personal reasons, you'd best believe it.
It's not your fault, you didn't know, they told you lies, open your mind. Watch Forks Over Knives, and change your life. Cowspiracy will make it so clear to see that there is a conspiracy to make you eat meat. Watch What the Health? and you'll be saying what the hell was I paying for anyway? This isn't safe, now I'm awake, and won't take it. Dominion is the documentary that you should see if you still feel it's too extreme to be an ethical vegan, please. Earthlings will lay it all on the line and show you why it's high time you guys changed your mind. Vegucated will give you an education in the proper restoration of a pitiful poisonous nation (that's what we've made it). The Land of Hope and Glory will tell you the true story of just how horrific and gory your food choices are sorry (so sorry) not sorry but no need to worry 'cause this song is exculpatory, letting you know, it's not your fault.
I dunno who is amused by abuse if it's you I refuse to excuse all your views. If you knew what I'd do to humans like you then you'd spew in fact just go and view one or two of the movies that Dubay mentioned in this tune and then choose what tools I should use to put you through what they did for food only I'm not like you in my school you pull through and learn it isn't cool to be cruel. And if you still do, then it is your fault.
Listen on SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Listen on Orfium: https://www.orfium.com/profile/EricDubay
Subscribe to DJ Instinct: https://soundcloud.com/djrobinstinct
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMB0_a4QjHXPkdm1vDKTsSw
http://www.EricDubay.com
http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
http://www.IFERS.123.st
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