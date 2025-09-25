BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
1 Arm 1 Thumb Push Up on concrete. Jeremiah 9:23-26. Jesus Christ is Arriving, StayReadyPs85. Fully Trust & Obey God Allmighty, being Gratefull & Content for Salvation & His Providence. God LOVES You.
DON’T GIVE UP HOPE!!! HE IS COMING SOON!!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zAnNnxqxdY4

My Rapture Dream!!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jGteTnHlM3o

Real Feast of Trumpets 🎺 2025 begins: Hold fast, family—He’s coming for us!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hCPd5CmhCq8

JUST A FEW HOURS LEFT. DON'T START DOUBTING

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pgiT-LAEGUM

DO NOT lose faith! The Rapture Is In A Few Hours!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vcsro6Mp6Rc

God LOVES You Perfecly, Keep The Faith, God Allways Keeps His Promise. God’s Appointed Time ⌛️: Feast of Trumpets 🎺 2025 RaptureSee this Video Link Message&Read&Share the Comment by dwayne:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zM9JW90iEA8

@dwaynevaeono1443 4 hours ago Brother im here in Samoa 🇼🇸. Around 3 hours ago my two nephews were sleeping and all of a sudden they start speaking in tongue n after about 20 minutes they stop .n slept again so we wake them up to ask what happened .the 5 year old said Jesus told him to tell my family he will take my family today and he said he sees angels in heaven .the other one whos 6 years old when we ask him he said Jesus said he will be on the clouds and the angels will gather all the people whos waiting for him today,..its not over yets Brothers n sisters my famile are 10000% sure today we will go home.

healthnewsgodgospellovecrossjesussalvationmiraclerapturefaithliveprophesyheartrepentshareobeyhopefastpraypromise
