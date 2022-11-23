EPOCH TV | Vivek Ramaswamy: The ‘Greatest Form of Institutionalized Racism'

Vivek Ramaswamy Exposes the ‘Greatest Form of Institutionalized Racism in the United States| TEASER American Thought Leaders | Epoch TV



Vivek Ramaswamy Exposes the ‘Greatest Form of Institutionalized Racism in the United States| TEASER

“So, we have this victimhood metastasis, where everyone wants to think of themselves as a victim,” says Entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. “We have to recognize there is no winner in America's oppression Olympics.”

Ramaswamy is the author of the 2021 bestselling book, “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam.”

Affirmative action is the systemic racism that’s still here in America today,” he says. “And I'm sorry to say, it will then create the new kind of anti-black racism that we had spent so many decades moving on from.”

Ramaswamy’s new book, “Nation of Victims,” looks at America's culture of grievance—on both the left and the right—and how Americans have lost a sense of purpose and identity. This, he says, has paved the way for politicization of business and the rise of woke capitalism.

I think a culture committed to excellence demands inequality of results - demands inequity of results. I’ll say the quiet part out loud,” says Ramaswamy.

