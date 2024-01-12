Month of Sh`vat Month of Trees Rooted and Grounded in Love

Read Along: https://isaiah58ministries.blogspot.com/2024/01/month-of-shvat-month-of-trees-root-and.html
Last month was growing up. This month is growing down. Roots going down, deep.
Sh1vat 15th is a Holy Day New Year of Trees
Thursday, January 25, 2024, Arbor Day, A Day to plant tress.
The Fruit is in the Root. If the root is healthy the tree bears much fruit.
January 9th, 2023 Towards the end of the blog. Placing the Word of God above everyone in Ohio telling everyone in Ohio to get a founders Bible and read it once a day for at least an hour.
January 8th, 2024 Also, I got the word Hemlock. Hemlock an in the Tree. Hemlock – Grace
Genus: Tsuga – Family: Pinaceae
Most Hemlock tress their leaves, or limbs droop down.
Psalm 1 Delight in the law: Wednesday Revelation Red Pill, January 10, 2024
Jesus is the Ten Commandments, the Ark of the Covenant Moses was given.
AMAZING body and CBD products!!!
For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC
Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy
https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com
***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!
Resistance Chicks
P.O. Box 107
Milford, OH 45150
E-mail: [email protected]
Web Page www.resistancechicks.com
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks
Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks
Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks
Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks
Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks
Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET
Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%
Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!
Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com
Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.