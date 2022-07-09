Russian Moldovans have sent their first humanitarian cargo from Moscow to the residents of Donbass

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Russia Ukraine Updates
Humanitarian aid consists of toys, children's books, pillows, blankets, clothing, food and household chemicals.
Who brought what they could.
"Our authorities in Moldova behave like dolls that are controlled by curators. We are very worried that soon we will have to send aid not only to Ukraine but also to our native Moldova," explains another participant Sergey.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1b24ws-russian-moldovans-have-sent-their-first-humanitarian-cargo-from-moscow-to-t.html