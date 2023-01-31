Russian Federation Fighters Continue to Attack towards Avdeevka northwest of Donetsk city.

Footage from RIA Novosti:

Units of the former DNR army and volunteers (now formally part of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation) continue to attack towards Avdeevka northwest of Donetsk city. As can be seen the fighting is intense but progress is slow. Each and every building, and possible obstacle has over 8 years been turned into a strongpoint by the VSU, but the advance continues and Donbass will be free.