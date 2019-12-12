Truth and facts, hidden in plain sight.

"If one sees better, one sees more and if one just listens better, one hears more!". But sometimes one also needs a little bit of luck, since the facts and truths are often right there, hidden in plain sight, just underneath our noses. So as well in this case! Listen carefully! Get it? "She (Linda) was on the tour with him!". What tour!? The last time The Beatles toured, was with the real Paul, back in August of '66. Thus the Paul replacement was already and indeed in the picture back them, like suspected and mentioned earlier! Otherwise... how could she have met him on a tour then!? Sometimes it's so simple! See?