© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
U.S. Military Intentionally Poisoning Us! MORGELLONS EXPOSED
Follow
15
Share
Report
1791 views • February 18, 2022
MIRRORED from 4eyes2sea
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k3WrgevpeI
Published on Nov 28, 2012 by SuperDeltaBravo1
OPEN description box for appropriate links & credits.
Here is undeniable PROOF POSITIVE that THE UNITED STATES MILITARY IS INTENTIONALLY POISONING INNOCENT AMERICANS. THE TRUTH IS OUT. USE IT WISELY. Heed the words spoken here & look at the Official Military Document. Chemtrails ARE the Delivery System for fungi, biologicals and much more. THIS IS TREASON & Crime against Humanity!!
http://www.mslaw.edu
The Air Force is on record as saying they want to control the weather by 2025. The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer.
The Massachusetts School of Law also presents information on important current affairs to the general public in television and radio broadcasts, an intellectual journal, conferences, author appearances, blogs and books. For more information visit mslaw.edu. Posted under Fair Use without intent to infringe upon copyright.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5k3WrgevpeI
Published on Nov 28, 2012 by SuperDeltaBravo1
OPEN description box for appropriate links & credits.
Here is undeniable PROOF POSITIVE that THE UNITED STATES MILITARY IS INTENTIONALLY POISONING INNOCENT AMERICANS. THE TRUTH IS OUT. USE IT WISELY. Heed the words spoken here & look at the Official Military Document. Chemtrails ARE the Delivery System for fungi, biologicals and much more. THIS IS TREASON & Crime against Humanity!!
http://www.mslaw.edu
The Air Force is on record as saying they want to control the weather by 2025. The Massachusetts School of Law's Educational Forum presents part 2 of a Conference on Global Climate Change with Dr. Ilya Sandra Perlingieri, author, educator and environmental writer.
The Massachusetts School of Law also presents information on important current affairs to the general public in television and radio broadcasts, an intellectual journal, conferences, author appearances, blogs and books. For more information visit mslaw.edu. Posted under Fair Use without intent to infringe upon copyright.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.