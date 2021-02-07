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Project Amicus – Part 1 – Dean Braus, Dawn Lester, David Parker and Stefan Lanka – 22 January 2021 (in English)
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104 views • February 07, 2021
Talk between Dean Braus, Dawn Lester, David Parker and Stefan Lanka – 22 January 2021
Source: Channel Dean’s Danes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLX6JVGNBPLDwOrttE9-qw
Book recommendations:
Dawn Lester and David Parker “What really makes you ill?” (to be translated into German)
Ursula Stoll and Dr. Stefan Lanka “Corona – Weiter ins Chaos oder Chance für alle?“ (to be translated into English)
Source: Channel Dean’s Danes https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfLX6JVGNBPLDwOrttE9-qw
Book recommendations:
Dawn Lester and David Parker “What really makes you ill?” (to be translated into German)
Ursula Stoll and Dr. Stefan Lanka “Corona – Weiter ins Chaos oder Chance für alle?“ (to be translated into English)
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