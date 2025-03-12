The Enemy’s Plan to Seize YOUR MONEY “Is RIGHT on Schedule,” Warns Jekyll Island Author

Mar 12, 2025 #gold #griffin #danielacambone

Everything is on schedule for our enemies," says G. Edward Griffin, author of The Creature from Jekyll Island. In this exclusive interview with Daniela Cambone, Griffin argues that politicians who repeatedly make promises but fail to deliver substantial change ultimately leave people worse off over time. "The American people now have made the president a king… We are in trouble, not because of the enemy but from the inside of our nation." Griffin also envisions a future where traditional money may cease to exist, replaced entirely by digital currency or digits—drastically altering how economic systems function. Watch the interview now to learn how you can navigate these turbulent times.





