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Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs
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203 views • December 12, 2021
Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs | https://www.themorganreport.com/join
Do have a plan for your food and safety?
Energy shortages are rocking the planet with gas, coal and electricity shortfalls cascading to greenhouse and mining shutdowns as supply chain gridlock and massive inflation lead to food insecurity and eventual rationing.
Are your prepared with food & energy as society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.
Watch this video on Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
Do have a plan for your food and safety?
Energy shortages are rocking the planet with gas, coal and electricity shortfalls cascading to greenhouse and mining shutdowns as supply chain gridlock and massive inflation lead to food insecurity and eventual rationing.
Are your prepared with food & energy as society begins to collapse. Its going to get messy and scary.
Watch this video on Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Food Supply Issues and Flash Mobs.
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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