The Doolittle Tradition!!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
After the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7th, 1941, the American military decided to launch a coordinated raid on the capitol city of Japan; Tokyo!! Thus proving that Japan was not impenetrable and they too were capable of being surprised. Soon after the American military production system exploded with success and the pacific theater of WW2 changed rapidly!