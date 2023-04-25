Audycja PrisonPlanet.pl. Okultystyczny apokaliptyzm.

W niniejszej audycji omawiamy fundamenty wierzeń zachodniego establishmentu, ich etykę, praktyki oraz apokaliptyczne wizje. Informacje zawarte w audycji pozwalają zrozumieć religijny konstrukt każący obecnie wpływowym elitom Zachodu wprowadzać całą serię ekstremalnych zmian w naszym świecie. Zapraszamy do zapoznania się z tą niezwykle ciekawą audycją.
