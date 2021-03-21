© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rockefeller: Operation Lockstep 2010
Follow
2
Share
Report
2188 views • March 21, 2021
OPERATION LOCK-STEP – The Sinister Agenda behind Covid-19
Sam Parker Mar 10, 2020
The entire world is confused, helpless, and living in fear over the past month, as the hype over the Covid-19 virus mounts. Why is this happening? And, most importantly, WHO BENEFITS? As the author explained in a previous article, this was an engineered virus, used as a bio-weapon, for geopolitical advantage.
Every day the world’s mainstream news reports more people in more countries diagnosed “positive” for the coronavirus illness, now called COVID-19. As the reported numbers grow, so does widespread nervousness, often in the form of panic shopping for masks, disinfections, toilet paper and canned goods. We are told to accept the testing results as science-based. While it is next to impossible to get a full picture of what is taking place in China, the center of the novel virus storm, there is a process, being fed by mainstream media accounts and genuine panic in populations unclear what the real dangers are, that has alarming implications for the post-pandemic future. What is being done in city after city and country after country is cancellation of major events where many people come together. This has included major sports events and trade shows being canceled. Major airlines are being financially devastated as people around the world cancel holiday flights, as are cruise ship lines. China orders burning of cash notes claiming they might be contaminated. Many firms are not accepting cash, only cards, as paper might be contaminated. WHO warns about paper money contagion risk. Countries are introducing laws such as in the UK allowing legal detention of citizens who might have a virus. Growing media promotion in the West of shop shelves bare of everyday essentials such as rice, pasta and toilet paper is feeding panic buying everywhere. Read more: https://behind-the-news.com/operation-lock-step-the-sinister-agenda-behind-covid-19/
Sam Parker Mar 10, 2020
The entire world is confused, helpless, and living in fear over the past month, as the hype over the Covid-19 virus mounts. Why is this happening? And, most importantly, WHO BENEFITS? As the author explained in a previous article, this was an engineered virus, used as a bio-weapon, for geopolitical advantage.
Every day the world’s mainstream news reports more people in more countries diagnosed “positive” for the coronavirus illness, now called COVID-19. As the reported numbers grow, so does widespread nervousness, often in the form of panic shopping for masks, disinfections, toilet paper and canned goods. We are told to accept the testing results as science-based. While it is next to impossible to get a full picture of what is taking place in China, the center of the novel virus storm, there is a process, being fed by mainstream media accounts and genuine panic in populations unclear what the real dangers are, that has alarming implications for the post-pandemic future. What is being done in city after city and country after country is cancellation of major events where many people come together. This has included major sports events and trade shows being canceled. Major airlines are being financially devastated as people around the world cancel holiday flights, as are cruise ship lines. China orders burning of cash notes claiming they might be contaminated. Many firms are not accepting cash, only cards, as paper might be contaminated. WHO warns about paper money contagion risk. Countries are introducing laws such as in the UK allowing legal detention of citizens who might have a virus. Growing media promotion in the West of shop shelves bare of everyday essentials such as rice, pasta and toilet paper is feeding panic buying everywhere. Read more: https://behind-the-news.com/operation-lock-step-the-sinister-agenda-behind-covid-19/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.