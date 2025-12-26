The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 418 - Golden Age Dreams

In this video I’m going to do an overview of the idea of Golden Age and all its varied meanings in culture. A Golden Age can be an Idea, a Place, a Period of Time or it can incorporate all of these. Often Golden Age is centred around an ideal civilization located in an ideal city exemplifying Utopian ideals. When we hear terms such as, Utopia or Xanadu or Shangri-la or Paradise or Elysium or Golden Age or even Heaven we automatically think of a wonderful place where life is the opposite of our present life on Earth. We have learned this from the Bible AND from culture which bombards us with books and movies and music about places reminiscent in our imagination of a fantasy unattainable in this life. That doesn’t stop people from trying to make their lives as close as they can to what they consider The Good Life here on Earth in this life. This is a strong reason why people want big properties with palatial homes, expensive cars and an easy life afforded by plenty of money. They want NOW what God has promised for the FUTURE and under condition of Living NOW God’s WAY! Of course most reject difficulty and suffering in this life NOW and thus will reject God’s Mercy and perish eternally. The promise of God is for the COMING FUTURE AGE and NOT this present Age.





Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com





How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html





Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html





The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html





The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html





The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html





The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 429 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html





Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7





Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5





Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling





BitChute - Darkness Is Falling





Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth





You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel





pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling





Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling