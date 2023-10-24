Create New Account
The Israel Defense Forces reported carrying out more than 400 Strikes on Targets in the Gaza Strip - 1 of 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Tuesday

The Israel Defense Forces reported carrying out more than 400 strikes on targets in the Gaza Strip. It was announced that underground tunnels, operational headquarters, temporary deployment centers located in mosques, and several field commanders had been destroyed. Nobody cares about collateral damage there. The IDF ground operation has not yet begun.

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

