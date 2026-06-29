MOVING DOLL 🧸 TEDDY BEAR PRANK❗

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This is absolutely hilarious!!! Im going to have to try this little prank on my very special woman once i build up the courage to handle the repercussions. When I do it though, I will be sure to record it for all of us to get a big laugh at. 🤣🤣🤣👻🪆
Source: https://x.com/Cat5SMASHICANE/status/2071241992277807555