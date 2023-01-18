I SPEECH against HATE

The last video that got deleted by the title of "Swiss Made Ukraine Killers" is back on, as Youtube reinstalled it after my appeal; so you can all go watch it now - it has a lot new important information, which you don't want to miss out (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SbjfR...). And the video can of course be seen here on Brighteon Free Speech: https://www.brighteon.com/dashboard/videos/47e30d48-e13c-4e14-8352-162cc87840df If anyone wants the screen collages of that video and of this one, then just tell me so in a mail, and I'll send it to you . . . . all for free, as usual. Sean's mail: [email protected]
