⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation - 1400, February 14, 2023.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (14 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◻️In Kupyansk direction, Ground-Attack and Army aviation and artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted a fire damage on mapower and military hardware of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Novoselovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Dvurechnaya, Tabayevka, Peschanoye, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).

💥Up to 70 Ukrainian servicemen, five pickups, three motor vehicles, and a Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed in this area during the day.





◻️In Krasny Liman direction, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit AFU units in the areas of Tyrny, Krasny Kiman (Donetsk People's Republic), Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic), and Serebryansky forestry.





💥Up to 100 Ukrainian servicemen, three armoured fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a D-30 howitzer, and one Grad MLRS launcher were destroyed.





◻️In Donetsk direction, more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, four motor vehicles, four Msta-B howitzers, and a Grad MLRS were destroyed during an offensive by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, air strikes, and artillery fire.





💥Moreover, a hangar with military hardware of the 110th Mechanised Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces was destroyed near Avdeevka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye districts, Operational-Tactical Aviation and artillery of the 'Vostok' Group of Forces carried out a complex shelling of AFU units in the areas of Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic), Levadnoye, and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





💥The enemy has suffered up to 40 Ukrainian troops, one tank, three armoured fighting vehicles, and two Msta-B and D-30 howitzers during the day. A munition depot was annihilated close to Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).





◻️In Kherson direction, a Msta-B howitzer was obliterated during the counter-battery warfare operation.





💥In addition, two ammunition depots were destroyed near Antonovka (Kherson region) and Veseloye (Dnepropetrovsk region).





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 93 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, enemy's manpower and hardware in 108 areas during the day. A command post of an AFU electronic warfare unit was destroyed near Monachinovka (Kharkov region).





✈️ Russian jet fighters have intercepted a Mig-29 aircraft near Cherevkovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and a Mi-8 helicopter of the Ukrainian Air Force near Slovyanka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence forces shot down four HIMARS MLRS projectiles and neutralised seven Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles close to Novovodyanoye, Kolomiychikha, Zhytlovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Aleksandrovka, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Pology (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 385 airplanes and 208 helicopters, 3,121 unmanned aerial vehicles, 404 anti-aircraft missile systems, 7,859 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,019 combat vehicles equipped with multiple launch rocket systems, 4,091 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,377 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.