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Contracting The Virus Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/12/22
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52 views • January 12, 2022
Contracting The Virus Dr Joel Wallach Radio Show 01/12/22
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that in the U.S. California has the most infections and deaths. Contending that are not vaccinated people not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble should they contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Marie has questions regarding her uterine cancer diagnosis.
Julia has a six month old baby and wants to conceive another and asks Doc how long she should wait before trying to conceive again.
Mike has questions regarding morgellons disease.
https://infohealthnews.com/youngevity-products/
(800) 212-2613
CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE
https://deaddoctorsradio.com/index.php?uid=100961563
#youngevity #health #drwallach
Air Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Monologue
Dr. Joel Wallach begins the show today citing the COVID 19 numbers of infections and deaths in the U.S. and worldwide. Stating that in the U.S. California has the most infections and deaths. Contending that are not vaccinated people not supplementing with all 90 essential nutrients will be in trouble should they contract the virus.
Pearls of Wisdom
Dr. Wallach continues his monologue on the COVID 19 numbers.
Callers
Marie has questions regarding her uterine cancer diagnosis.
Julia has a six month old baby and wants to conceive another and asks Doc how long she should wait before trying to conceive again.
Mike has questions regarding morgellons disease.
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