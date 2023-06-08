Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Apocoliptic Fires raging in Canada. Nobody can breathe. The fires were set intentionally. Nobody is there to put them out. All the toxic smoke is covering our Northern East Coast..
261 views
channel image
PatriotsCannabisCo
Published a day ago |

Think about all the animals that are being killed.

Here in Medellin Colombia we have clean fresh air living at 6400 ft elevation. Come on down and  breathe deeply and feel good and healthy at our Nature Lodge :

www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

Keywords
canadafiresraging

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket