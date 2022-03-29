ER Doctor Exposing Toxic Covid Vaccines

Good news is this video is from @ a year ago... and the globalist are now embarrassed because they know that we know the vaccines don't work but are harming people. Now they want our attention on Ukraine and Russia to get us not thinking about the vaccines. Oddly though... they still want us to take them. They will probably have to come up with some new fake variant... which of course we WON'T fall for... because WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH!



These Nazi World Order leaders... Klaus Schwab, George Soros, Bill Gates, Toni Fauci, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Justin Trudeau, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and all the other world leaders that are pushing these toxic vaccines need to be arrested for their crimes against humanity. Hopefully at least a few of them will... to send a message to the rest of the Deep state to cease their evil deeds.