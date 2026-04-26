We Escaped Communist Poland in 1968 – Packed Our Car and Drove to Freedom in Vienna

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After decades of building a distinguished scientific career in post-war Poland — with medals, high positions, and international recognition — Professor Henryk had to make the heartbreaking decision to leave everything behind.In 1968, as student protests erupted and Soviet hardliners tightened control after the invasion of Czechoslovakia, he and his family quietly prepared their exit. With suitcases, a few belongings, and help from Academy friends, they drove across borders to start over in Vienna.A powerful true story of success, political pressure, and choosing freedom over comfort.This is Part 18 of an extraordinary life memoir. Watch #PolishScientist #1968Escape #CommunistPoland #IronCurtain #ColdWarStories #TrueLifeStory #WW2Survivor #EmigrationStoryYouTube