If I were the Deep State…
NZ Will Remember
18 Subscribers
48 views
Published Yesterday

Biden's Relentless Lawfare Against Trump Could Backfire

Public opinion in the country is everything - Abraham Lincoln.


As cataloged by the Library of Congress:

"It is commonly supposed that courts, juries, and counsel constitute the proper tribunal ordained by the people for the trial of alleged criminals. It has remained for the author of the "Court of Public Opinion" to assume that such is not the case, and that the machinery of justice exists merely for the purpose of automatically registering the prejudiced decision of a self-constituted tribunal ... a trial court whose judgment is infallible, and from whose decision no appeal lies, is a very unsafe tribunal for the people of this country to adopt."

https://tippinsights.com/bidens-relentless-lawfare-against-trump-could-backfire/
Keywords
deepstatelawfarecourtofpublicopinion

