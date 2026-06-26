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RT News - June 26 2026 2PM GMT
thedeadgene
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June 26, 2026

rt.com



Russia gains control of another village in a key border region, with its forces also hitting multiple military targets across Ukraine with group strikes over the course of the past week. The death toll in Venezuela climbs to almost 600 people - with thousands more injured - in the deadliest earthquakes the country has seen in a century. People continue to desperately search for loved ones buried under masses of rubble. A rally marking the second anniversary of violent anti-government demos in Kenya spills over, as police use tear gas to disperse crowds with hundreds of protestors detained.


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