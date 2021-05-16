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Explanation of chakras with relaxing chakra meditation
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40 views • May 16, 2021
Better late than never, here is my most recent meditation. In this video, I explain what chakras are, describe the characteristics of each of the 7 primary chakras along the spine, and share a meditation that focuses on observing your chakras. Here is the article mentioned that elaborates on the primary chakras and talks a little more about the science: https://laquilaactive.com/the-real-science-behind-chakras/. If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, please email me at [email protected]. Enjoy and thanks for watching!
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