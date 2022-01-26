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NURSE TESTIFIES NO PATIENTS DIED FROM COVID, THEY WERE ALL MURDERED BY MEDICAL MAL-PRACTICE
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972 views • January 26, 2022
Telegram Channel - https://t.me/MatrixRedPillTruth
They all died from medical mal-practice... hospitals were made to follow government orders that led to the deaths of millions of people... confirmed genocide... Nuremberg 2.0 trials needed and public hangings for all perpetrators.
They all died from medical mal-practice... hospitals were made to follow government orders that led to the deaths of millions of people... confirmed genocide... Nuremberg 2.0 trials needed and public hangings for all perpetrators.
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