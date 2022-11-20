Nothing Is As It Seems
In episode 71 we look at the origin and meaning of being knighted. In recent years people of all walks of life have been knighted. Is there perhaps a deeper meaning to this? Becoming famous comes almost always at a cost, and often reference is made to the rain man. Who or what is this referring to, and can all of this be traced back to the Roman Catholic Church? After all, nothing is as it seems.
